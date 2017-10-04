JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in CU Bancorp (CA) (CUNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:CUNB) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of CU Bancorp (CA) worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CU Bancorp (CA) by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CU Bancorp (CA) by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CU Bancorp (CA) by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 98,823 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CU Bancorp (CA) in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CU Bancorp (CA) by 161.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) opened at 38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. CU Bancorp has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $40.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CU Bancorp (CA) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CU Bancorp (CA) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CU Bancorp (CA) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CU Bancorp is the bank holding company of California United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community.

