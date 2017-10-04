Joseph D. Sarafa Purchases 24,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) opened at 6.60 on Wednesday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.38 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). Conifer Holdings had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Conifer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Conifer Holdings by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Conifer Holdings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 316,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp lifted its position in Conifer Holdings by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 686,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 228,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

