Jon W. Gacek Sells 5,793 Shares of Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stock

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) insider Jon W. Gacek sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $35,858.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon W. Gacek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum Corporation alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Jon W. Gacek sold 12,254 shares of Quantum Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,397.00.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE QTM) opened at 6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Quantum Corporation has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.20.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Quantum Corporation had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corporation will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/jon-w-gacek-sells-5793-shares-of-quantum-corporation-qtm-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quantum Corporation by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Quantum Corporation

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.