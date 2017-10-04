Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS AG

UBS AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report released on Saturday, www.flashratings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $145.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.79.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at 132.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.78.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.
In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.
