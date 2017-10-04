Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $28.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smart Global Holdings from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Smart Global Holdings from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE SGH) opened at 29.85 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $618.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Smart Global Holdings has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.12.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Smart Global Holdings had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 132.75%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,569,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,126,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000.

About Smart Global Holdings

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

