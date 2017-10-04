JD.com (JD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2017 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.44 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2017 – JD.com is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2017 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.83 price target on the stock.

9/13/2017 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.29 price target on the stock.

8/23/2017 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/15/2017 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2017 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/15/2017 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Instinet. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

8/15/2017 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2017 – JD.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 1.86% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. 8,766,178 shares of the company were exchanged. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 billion. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

