JD.com, Inc. (JD) is Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,901,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,997,651 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 40.4% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,623,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 4,150.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,254,000 after buying an additional 30,045,963 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 15,161,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,680,000 after buying an additional 6,797,369 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its position in JD.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 15,906,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,855,000 after buying an additional 3,263,730 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 36.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,860,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,713,000 after buying an additional 2,616,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $85,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 2.09% on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339,504 shares. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 billion. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Vetr lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.29 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

