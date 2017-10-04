Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,260.00

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.71) and last traded at GBX 1,249 ($16.57), with a volume of 90,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,236 ($16.39).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.13 ($15.07).

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.63 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,181.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,169.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

In other Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($15.17), for a total value of £120,589.04 ($159,953.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 35 shares of company stock valued at $41,341 over the last three months.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. The Company operates through three segments: Risk & Insurance, Employee Benefits, and Head Office & Other operations. The Risk & Insurance segment consists of JLT’s global specialist, wholesale, reinsurance broking, personal lines, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) activities.

