Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 38,690,577 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 22,491.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,862,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,690,577 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific Corporation accounts for about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.83% of Boston Scientific Corporation worth $1,077,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,708,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,914,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,825,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,184,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,657,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,120,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 888,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 11,061 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $323,423.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,672.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 92,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,532,501.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $7,567,967 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.50) on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE BSX) traded up 0.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 1,629,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

