James Halstead PLC (JHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.24) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports. James Halstead PLC had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of GBX 2,407.80 billion during the quarter.

James Halstead PLC (LON JHD) opened at 444.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 472.56. James Halstead PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 405.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 545.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 921.50 million.

In related news, insider Eberhard Lotz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £276,600 ($366,892.16).

About James Halstead PLC

James Halstead plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of flooring products. The Company manufactures a range of brands in commercial, contract and consumer flooring. The Company has presence across China, Russia, Australasia, Europe, Scandinavia, South Africa and Canada.

