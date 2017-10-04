S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. j2 Global makes up 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.26% of j2 Global worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in j2 Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in j2 Global by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in j2 Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in j2 Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of j2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get j2 Global Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Stake Boosted by S&T Bank PA” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/j2-global-inc-jcom-stake-boosted-by-st-bank-pa.html.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ JCOM) traded down 0.63% on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 196,620 shares of the company were exchanged. j2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). j2 Global had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that j2 Global, Inc. will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered j2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded j2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of j2 Global in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on j2 Global from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. j2 Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

j2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

Receive News & Ratings for j2 Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for j2 Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.