J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.05) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 266.93 ($3.54).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded down 2.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.60. 13,021,244 shares of the company traded hands. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 224.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.28 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.84.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

