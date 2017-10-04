J D Wetherspoon PLC (NASDAQ:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

JDWPY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC Holdings plc cut J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get J D Wetherspoon PLC alerts:

J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDWPY) remained flat at $83.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. J D Wetherspoon PLC has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/j-d-wetherspoon-plc-jdwpy-upgraded-to-hold-by-berenberg-bank.html.

About J D Wetherspoon PLC

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.