J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Insider Nigel Connor Sells 488 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Nigel Connor sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($16.30), for a total transaction of £5,997.52 ($7,955.33).

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON JDW) opened at 1233.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,119.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,030.24. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 810.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,291.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon plc’s previous dividend of $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JDW shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 875 ($11.61) to GBX 950 ($12.60) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.93) price objective for the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.88) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 988.46 ($13.11).

J D Wetherspoon plc Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

