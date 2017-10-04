J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,366,000 after buying an additional 174,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,611.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,604,000 after buying an additional 6,021,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,804,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,041,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,655,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,640,000 after buying an additional 531,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,720,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) opened at 108.6101 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.4916 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $111.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 36,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $3,611,286.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,213,970 shares in the company, valued at $221,906,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J B. Hunt Llc sold 975,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $95,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,477,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,754,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock worth $103,066,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

