ITE Group plc (ITE) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Peel Hunt

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($2.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price objective on ITE Group plc from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.20) target price on shares of ITE Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Investec reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 158 ($2.10) target price on shares of ITE Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 172 ($2.28).

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) traded down 0.69% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,923 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 467.99 million. ITE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127.28 and a 12 month high of GBX 190.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.60.

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

