iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.9127963816243 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,214 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

