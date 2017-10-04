iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,940 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

