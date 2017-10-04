iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (IAU) Holdings Maintained by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors continued to hold its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

iShares Gold Trus (NYSEARCA:IAU) traded up 0.286% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.255. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,057 shares. iShares Gold Trus has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

iShares Gold Trust(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

