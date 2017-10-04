Isabella Bank Corp (ISBA) Director W Joseph Manifold Acquires 448 Shares

Isabella Bank Corp (NASDAQ:ISBA) Director W Joseph Manifold acquired 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Isabella Bank Corp (NASDAQ ISBA) traded up 0.31% on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $229.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. Isabella Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

About Isabella Bank Corp

Isabella Bank Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Isabella Bank, has approximately 30 banking offices located throughout Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm and Saginaw counties. The Company offers a range of banking services to businesses, institutions and individuals.

