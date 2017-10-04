Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,235,812 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 11,514,444 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) opened at 52.69 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 253.32 and a beta of 3.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,884,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,076,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $865,425.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,584.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,175 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,187,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 170,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

