Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Invuity, Inc. is a medical technology company. Its products include Eikon Illuminated Retractor System, Saber Yankauer, Saber Frazier, Eika Illuminated Retractor System, Breiten Illuminated Retractor System, Eipex Illuminated Retractor System, Eivector Illuminated Retractor System and Waveguide XT System. The Company sells its devices through its direct sales representatives and original equipment manufacturers of surgical systems. Invuity, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

IVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) opened at 9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $153.45 million. Invuity has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.95.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 114.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.69%. Analysts predict that Invuity will post ($2.38) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVTY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invuity by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Invuity by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invuity by 53.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invuity during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

