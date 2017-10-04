Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,352 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invitation Home worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth $157,000.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE INVH) opened at 22.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.05 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Invitation Home Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home Inc. will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

