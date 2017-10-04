Investors Sell Philip Morris International Inc (PM) on Strength (PM)

Investors sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $57.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.91 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Philip Morris International had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $1.23 for the day and closed at $111.42

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,422,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,687,000 after purchasing an additional 210,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

