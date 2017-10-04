Investors Sell Dover Corporation (DOV) on Strength (DOV)

Investors sold shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on strength during trading on Monday. $17.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.58 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dover Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dover Corporation traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $92.49
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Dover Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Dover Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.85.
The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.
Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dover Corporation’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.
In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of Dover Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Dover Corporation Company Profile
Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.