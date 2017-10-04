Investors Sell Dover Corporation (DOV) on Strength (DOV)

Investors sold shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on strength during trading on Monday. $17.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.58 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dover Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dover Corporation traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $92.49

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Dover Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Dover Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dover Corporation’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of Dover Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Sell Dover Corporation (DOV) on Strength (DOV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/investors-sell-dover-corporation-dov-on-strength-dov.html.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.