Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (VMO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE VMO) traded down 0.46% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 53,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst Company Profile

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

