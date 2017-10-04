Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

Media coverage about Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSE:VKI) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.6017691384485 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSE:VKI) traded down 0.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

