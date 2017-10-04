Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Major Shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc Acquires 258,065 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc acquired 258,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,000,007.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,275,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at 15.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $691.31 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 32,834.94%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post ($2.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

