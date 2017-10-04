Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €3.25 ($3.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.02 ($3.55).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo SpA alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT ISP) opened at 2.984 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12 month low of €1.85 and a 12 month high of €3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of €46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.535. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.90 and its 200-day moving average is €2.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) PT Set at €3.10 by Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/intesa-sanpaolo-spa-isp-pt-set-at-3-10-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.