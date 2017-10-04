International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.40) price target on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241.67 ($3.21).

Shares of International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) opened at 183.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.86. The company’s market cap is GBX 407.74 million. International Personal Finance Plc has a one year low of GBX 141.43 and a one year high of GBX 318.10.

In other International Personal Finance Plc news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £31,020.60 ($41,146.84).

About International Personal Finance Plc

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

