International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON: IAG) in the last few weeks:

10/4/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/4/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

10/3/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/3/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA was given a new GBX 550 ($7.30) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 875 ($11.61) price target on the stock.

9/20/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 645 ($8.56) to GBX 670 ($8.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

9/8/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA was given a new GBX 685 ($9.09) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA was given a new GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA was given a new GBX 800 ($10.61) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA was downgraded by analysts at Davy Research to a “neutral” rating.

8/17/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 875 ($11.61) price target on the stock.

8/11/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 700 ($9.29) to GBX 875 ($11.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 680 ($9.02) price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 619.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 13.08 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 604.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.05. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 1-year low of GBX 281.73 and a 1-year high of GBX 638.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

