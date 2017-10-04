Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $102,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,693,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,609,000 after buying an additional 667,803 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 705,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) opened at 69.88 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $994,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,126.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,534.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

