Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $27.33. 719,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 275,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company’s market cap is $1.10 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Ix L.P. Atlas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $2,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

