Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “ourperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ NTLA) opened at 30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Ix L.P. Atlas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $2,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 92,580 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,657,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 174,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

