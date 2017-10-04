Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Integra Lifesciences has been trading above the broader industry. Moreover, the strong year over year increase in revenue on the back of solid performance of its Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies’ segment buoys optimism. We believe the company’s recent product diversification bolstered investors’ confidence, thereby boosting the stock price further. On the flip side, the company exited the second quarter of 2017 on somewhat disappointing note with earnings in line with the estimates and revenues missing the mark. We are concerned about the currency headwind that is expected to affect Integra’s financial performance in the rest of 2017. Also, contraction in adjusted operating margin and adjusted gross margin adds to the woes.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $60.00 price objective on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 3.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 295,126 shares. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $282.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.25 per share, with a total value of $492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.29 per share, for a total transaction of $123,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,575.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $864,842 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties, including product portfolio used in the neurosurgery operating suite and critical care unit, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies, which includes differentiated soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, and small bone fixation and joint replacement solutions.

