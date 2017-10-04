Intact Financial Co. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.27 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$110.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.40.
Shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.
In other news, insider Jean-François Desautels sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.51, for a total transaction of C$141,304.20.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.
