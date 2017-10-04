Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Intact Financial Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$110.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intact Financial Co. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (IFC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/intact-financial-co-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-65-per-share-desjardins-forecasts-ifc.html.

Shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Jean-François Desautels sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.51, for a total transaction of C$141,304.20.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.