Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their price target on shares of United Continental Holdings from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 15,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE UAL) traded up 1.679% on Wednesday, reaching $65.217. 1,020,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.012 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

