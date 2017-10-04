Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Insider Sells 8,545 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Roger Gravley sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $49,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded up 1.282% on Wednesday, hitting $5.925. The stock had a trading volume of 176,701 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $186.66 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Get Liquidity Services Inc. alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Liquidity Services’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/insider-selling-liquidity-services-inc-lqdt-insider-sells-8545-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.