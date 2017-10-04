Insider Selling: American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Major Shareholder Sells 229 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $22,098.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,848,016 shares in the company, valued at $178,333,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 63,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.45. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). American Woodmark Corporation had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. American Woodmark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Corporation will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation by 99.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation by 78.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Woodmark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

American Woodmark Corporation Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

