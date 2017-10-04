Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.44, for a total value of $3,725,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.79, for a total value of $3,707,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.46, for a total value of $3,721,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.92, for a total value of $3,879,680.00.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $951.68. The company had a trading volume of 952,391 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $928.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $917.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.54 and a 12-month high of $988.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $995.83 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

