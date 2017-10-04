Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO David P. Schenkein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $400,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) traded up 1.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,271 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.40 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.21). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.15% and a negative net margin of 502.12%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($7.07) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,463.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 895,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,401,000 after acquiring an additional 617,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 572,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.
