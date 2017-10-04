Insider Selling: Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) COO Gregory W. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) traded down 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 277,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $828.19 million. Aduro Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Aduro Biotech had a negative net margin of 609.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro Biotech, Inc. will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aduro Biotech by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 34.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 15,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 15.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

