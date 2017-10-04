Insider Buying: RPS Group plc (RPS) Insider Purchases 43 Shares of Stock

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider Gary Young acquired 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($164.27).

Gary Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Gary Young acquired 43 shares of RPS Group plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($165.41).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Gary Young acquired 47 shares of RPS Group plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £126.43 ($167.70).

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON RPS) opened at 292.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 648.05 million. RPS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 162.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of RPS Group plc in a report on Friday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.34) target price on shares of RPS Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on RPS Group plc from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RPS Group plc Company Profile

RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and Natural Environment (BNE); Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific (AAP).

