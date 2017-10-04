Insider Buying: Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (PFHO) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS PFHO) remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.25.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc is a specialty workers’ compensation managed care company. The Company provides a range of services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities and others in the state of California. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides workers’ compensation cost containment services, including healthcare organizations (HCOs), medical provider networks (MPNs), HCO + MPN, workers’ compensation carve-outs, utilization review (UR), medical bill review (MBR), nurse case management (NCM), network access and claims repricing, lien representation services and Medicare Set Aside (MSA).

