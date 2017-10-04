Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS AG set a $97.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Get Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE IR) opened at 90.14 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ingersoll-rand-plc-ireland-ir-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

In other Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $220,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,253,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.