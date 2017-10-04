ING Groep NV (INGA) PT Set at €16.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGA. Citigroup Inc. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS AG set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.39 ($19.29).

ING Groep NV (INGA) opened at 15.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.03. The company has a market capitalization of €60.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of €10.78 and a 52 week high of €16.00.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

