Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 821,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 773,291 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock’s market cap is $61.84 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

