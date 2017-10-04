Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Independent Research GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFXA. Commerzbank Ag set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. S&P Global set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €21.25 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.37 ($22.79).

Get Infineon Technologies AG alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) opened at 21.497 on Monday. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €14.86 and a one year high of €21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.93 and its 200 day moving average is €19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of €24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.168.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/infineon-technologies-ag-ifxa-pt-set-at-22-00-by-independent-research-gmbh.html.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.