Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 5,282 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.68, for a total transaction of C$193,743.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE IMO) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,754 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

