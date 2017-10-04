Image Scan Holdings Plc (IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.38

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 52,410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.68. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.29 million.

Image Scan Holdings Plc Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and supplies portable and fixed x-ray security screening systems to governments, security organizations and law enforcement agencies. The Company also supplies non-destructive inspection systems to manufacturers of automotive emissions control systems.

